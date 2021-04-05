Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
April 5 2021 11:44am
03:36

City of Vancouver passes motion of solidarity with Indian farmers

The City of Vancouver has passed a motion to support the Indian farmers in their protests. Sonia Sunger talks to councillor Jean Swanson who put the motion forward.

Advertisement

Video Home