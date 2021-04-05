Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 5 2021 10:50am
03:55

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Canadian TV comedy Schitt’s Creek cleaned up at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night. ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman joins Sonia Sunger to talk about that and the rest of the night’s big winners.

