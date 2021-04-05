Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 5 2021 10:32am
03:09

Sikh Heritage Month

April is Sikh Heritage month in Canada. BC spokesperson Mohnaam Shergill tells Sonia Sunger about its purpose, and why it’s so important to recognize the contributions of Sikh Canadians.

