Global News Morning Halifax
April 5 2021 6:36am
06:35

Increased Wildlife Sightings

According to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), Canadians are reporting increased amounts of wildlife sightings this Spring. NCC’S Andrew Holland explains why, and what we can do to protect ourselves and our pets.

