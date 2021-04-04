Menu

Canada
April 4 2021 7:15pm
01:46

Rossbrook House fundraising money to ensure safe rides home continue

The organization is asking for donations to fulfill their goal of $50,000 to purchase a new van. Global’s Malika Karim reports.

