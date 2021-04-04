Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 4 2021 1:40pm
04:10

Organization helping reduce food waste

Tristan Jagger, from Vancouver Food Runners, explains how they are helping distribute leftover food, from restaurants impacted by the new restrictions, to charities across the city.

