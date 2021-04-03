Capital City Baptist Church April 3 2021 1:18am 02:02 Some BC churches continue with indoor gatherings Churches in BC have been ordered to suspend indoor services due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. But as Jordan Armstrong reports, some are planning an Easter Sunday service of defiance. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7736810/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7736810/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?