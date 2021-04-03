Menu

Capital City Baptist Church
April 3 2021 1:18am
02:02

Some BC churches continue with indoor gatherings

Churches in BC have been ordered to suspend indoor services due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. But as Jordan Armstrong reports, some are planning an Easter Sunday service of defiance.

