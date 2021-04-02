Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 2 2021 9:56pm
01:52

Easter weekend travel warning in B.C. falls on deaf ears

Echoes of spring break across B.C., with ample evidence that health officials’ warnings to avoid non-essential travel this Easter long weekend have fallen on deaf ears. Kylie Stanton reports.

Advertisement

Video Home