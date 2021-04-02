Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
April 2 2021 5:43pm
02:02

Montreal doctors call for stricter rules amid COVID-19 surge

In Montreal, a group of physicians and other health experts say tougher measures are needed in the city as COVID-19 cases surge in Quebec. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports.

Advertisement

Video Home