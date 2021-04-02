Menu

NHL
April 2 2021 4:34pm
14:37

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Apr. 2 Morning

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice discusses the injuries to Blake Wheeler and Nathan Beaulieu ahead of Friday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

