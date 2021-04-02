Menu

Health Matters
April 2 2021 11:15am
Health Matters: 2021 World Autism Awareness Day

Katy Harandi, President and Chair of PALS Autism School, talks about the importance of raising awareness and fostering understanding for those living with autism spectrum disorder.

