Health Matters April 2 2021 11:15am 03:38 Health Matters: 2021 World Autism Awareness Day Katy Harandi, President and Chair of PALS Autism School, talks about the importance of raising awareness and fostering understanding for those living with autism spectrum disorder. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7735903/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7735903/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?