Canada
April 1 2021 7:49pm
01:30

Wastewater samples point to rising COVID-19 variant cases in Saskatoon

New data from the University of Saskatchewan shows the city is trending in the wrong direction when it comes to the prevalence of the novel coronavirus in the city’s wastewater.

