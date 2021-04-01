Canada April 1 2021 7:49pm 01:30 Wastewater samples point to rising COVID-19 variant cases in Saskatoon New data from the University of Saskatchewan shows the city is trending in the wrong direction when it comes to the prevalence of the novel coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. Wastewater samples point to rising COVID-19 variant cases in Saskatoon: professor <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7735106/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7735106/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?