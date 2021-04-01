Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 1 2021 6:16pm
01:13

Toronto residents react to latest provincial COVID-19 shutdown restrictions

Ontario government officials announced a tightening of restrictions amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Erica Vella has reaction.

