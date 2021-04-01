Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
April 1 2021 3:40pm
02:48

Beautiful Easter weekend: April 1 Saskatchewan weather outlook

The Easter long weekend is shaping up to be a warm one. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, April 1.

