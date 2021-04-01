Menu

sexual assault awareness month
April 1 2021 11:12am
04:16

Sexual harassment training in Manitoba

“Feeling safe at your work is absolutely essential.”
Klinic’s Kara Neustaedter talks about sexual harassment, and free training happening for Manitoba workplaces.

