Global News Morning Montreal
March 31 2021 7:11am
11:03

Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre is back in the race

Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre has announced his bid for office in the next municipal election. He joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about his decision.

