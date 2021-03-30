Menu

Canada
March 30 2021 11:01pm
01:42

Saskatoon restaurant rallies support against anti-Asian racism

A Korean fried chicken restaurant is receiving a lot of community support after being on the receiving end of some anti-Asian discriminatory comments posted to Facebook.

