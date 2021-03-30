Menu

Canada
March 30 2021 5:56pm
02:09

Montreal students want to be heard on return to school measure amid beginning of the third COVID-19 wave

Students from Westmount High and Centennial High school held demonstrations on Tuesday to denounce the province’s plan to send students from secondary 3, 4 and 5 back to full time, in person learning. As Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines explains, the students say they don’t feel safe going back to class and would prefer to maintain the hybrid learning model they have become accustomed to since September.

