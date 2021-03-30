Global News Morning BC March 30 2021 11:15am 09:17 B.C. announces new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise It’s the tightest restrictions BC has seen in months. Health Minister Adrian Dix talks about the province’s decision to impose a three-week ‘circuit breaker’-style lockdown. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7728459/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7728459/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?