Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
March 30 2021 11:15am
09:17

B.C. announces new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

It’s the tightest restrictions BC has seen in months. Health Minister Adrian Dix talks about the province’s decision to impose a three-week ‘circuit breaker’-style lockdown.

Advertisement

Video Home