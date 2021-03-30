Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 30 2021 10:22am
04:10

Saskatoon duo releasing first album with a folk-jazz twist

Saskatoon’s Cameron & Crawford will be releasing their first album soon, and the jazz-folk duo join Global News Morning with their newest single, “Dark Road”.

