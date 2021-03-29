Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 29 2021 10:07pm
02:09

The comedienne is in

Squire Barnes has the story of a Vancouver woman who took a page out of the Peanuts comic strip, to bring a little pandemic-era cheer to her part of the world.

