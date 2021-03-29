Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 29 2021 9:59pm
01:51

Whistler mayor says latest COVID-19 shutdown is ‘devastating’

The mayor of Whistler says the three-week shutdown of the resort ordered by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is ‘devastating’. Grace Ke reports.

