Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 29 2021 8:47pm
02:21

B.C. government re-imposes COVID-19 restrictions

Faced with troubling increases in COVID-19 cases, the B.C. government has re-imposed several pandemic restrictions for at least three weeks. Richard Zussman has the details.

