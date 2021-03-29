Coronavirus March 29 2021 7:29pm 01:18 COVID-19 vaccine relief As the province continues to overcome hurdles to continue doling out vaccines, more and more Manitobans are breathing a sigh of relief for the first time in a long time. Marney Blunt reports. Winnipeg woman shares story of relief, hope following COVID-19 vaccine <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7727328/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7727328/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?