Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 29 2021 5:57pm
02:21

Peel police continue to search for woman allegedly abducted by her boyfriend

As Catherine McDonald reports, video shows the moments it’s alleged Kwami Garwood fled police with Salina Ouk as shots were fired.

