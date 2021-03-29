Global News Morning BC March 29 2021 10:01am 04:26 Community Legal Assistance Society marks 50 years of working with disadvantaged. Former BC premier and CLAS founder Mike Harcourt discusses the reasons behind founding the society and explains why it is still relevant today. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7725871/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7725871/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?