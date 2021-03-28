Canada March 28 2021 5:54pm 01:54 Retired teacher’s YouTube channel providing help for math problems Laurel Marsh has been using her spare time during retirement to create videos for her YouTube channel. They cover dozens of math related courses. Retired teacher shares wealth of math knowledge in helpful YouTube videos <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7725079/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7725079/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?