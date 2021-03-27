Menu

Sports
March 27 2021 3:38pm
00:58

Photo-finish win for B.C. skier in Red Bull race

A B.C. athlete, Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, topped the podium at Red Bull’s season-ending Super Skicross race in Switzerland on Saturday.

