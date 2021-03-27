Sports March 27 2021 3:38pm 00:58 Photo-finish win for B.C. skier in Red Bull race A B.C. athlete, Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, topped the podium at Red Bull’s season-ending Super Skicross race in Switzerland on Saturday. B.C. skier tops podium with photo-finish win in Red Bull race in Switzerland <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7723903/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7723903/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?