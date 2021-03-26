Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 26 2021 10:03pm
02:10

Sleep-out protest in support of Indian farmers

Dozens of members of B.C.’s Sikh community plan a ‘sleep-out’ Friday to show their support to the ongoing protests underway in India over new agriculture laws. Rumina Daya reports.

