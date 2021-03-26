Montreal high school students take a stand against racist incident

A West Island high school teacher is coming under fire for hurling insults at a black lecturer during an anti-racism event. The incident happened Thursday, during an online workshop on the history of racist language at St-Thomas High School. Guest speaker Omari Newton was interrupted by the teacher, insulted and sworn at before being cut off. As Global’s Tim Sargeant explains, while the school board has apologized for the incident, the students who witnessed the verbal attack say that’s not good enough.