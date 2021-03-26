Menu

Canada
March 26 2021 8:28am
04:59

Marking Earth Hour

Earth Hour takes place Saturday, March 27th at 8:30pm and Julia Grieve, Founder & C.E.O. of preloved joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with ways we can mark the occasion.

