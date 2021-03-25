Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 25 2021 10:28pm
02:00

Friends of woman found murdered in Burnaby park last week in shock and disbelief

Ma Cecila Loreto is being mourned by her friends, who are heartbroken at her sudden and horrific death. Nadia Stewart reports.

