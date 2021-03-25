Menu

Burnaby
March 25 2021 5:31pm
00:31

Burnaby murder victim loved to dance

The victim of a homicide in Burnaby, Ma Cecilia Loreto, loved to dance friends told Global News. This video is of the 49-year-old dancing.

