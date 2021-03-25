Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
March 25 2021 3:28pm
02:42

Flurries to end the week: March 25 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Cooler temperatures heading into the weekend, but a warm-up is on the way. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, March 25.

Advertisement

Video Home