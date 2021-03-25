Global News at Noon Toronto March 25 2021 12:20pm 02:01 Unionized workers gather outside of the Ontario finance minister’s office to protest the budget Members from CUPE, Unifor and SEIU Healthcare say the Ontario budget fails the healthcare system and its workers. Marianne Dimain reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7718947/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7718947/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?