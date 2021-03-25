Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
March 25 2021 10:43am
Canadian astronaut swaps his spacesuit to work on the frontlines of the pandemic

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Dr. David Saint-Jacques talks about swapping his spacesuit for scrubs to work as a doctor on the front lines of the pandemic.

