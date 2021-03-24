Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 24 2021 9:18pm
01:45

Vaccination now underway for Surrey teachers

One day after it was announced Surrey teachers and school staff would be getting vaccination priority, those people are already rolling up their sleeves to get their shots. Emad Egahi reports

Advertisement

Video Home