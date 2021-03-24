Global News at 6 Regina March 24 2021 3:48pm 02:34 Unsettled conditions: March 24 Saskatchewan weather outlook Unsettled conditions settle in over Saskatchewan for the next couple of days. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, March 24. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7716880/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7716880/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?