The Morning Show
March 24 2021 10:53am
07:40

Jon Batiste on his new album ‘We Are’

Musician Jon Batiste joins The Morning Show to talk about new music, his relationship with Stephen Colbert and his Oscar-nominated movie ‘Soul.’

