Canada March 24 2021 9:33am 05:30 We Got This Canada We Got This Canada is a fairly new non-profit group in our community and they join Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with more on who they are and what they do in Manitoba. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7715780/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7715780/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?