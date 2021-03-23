Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 23 2021 8:49pm
01:59

Questions about Vancouver Park Board’s $645,000 public toilet

The Vancouver Park Board is being questioned over the $645,000 cost of a new public washroom for a city park, something other municipalities have installed for a fraction of the price.

