Fire
March 23 2021 1:32pm
05:12

1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire

At least one home was destroyed and others damaged in a fire near 137 Avenue and 37 Street in northeast Edmonton’s Clareview area on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

