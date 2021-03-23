Fire March 23 2021 1:32pm 05:12 1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire At least one home was destroyed and others damaged in a fire near 137 Avenue and 37 Street in northeast Edmonton’s Clareview area on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Are you prepared for a house fire? Tips to plan your escape At least 1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7714041/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7714041/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?