Global News Morning Edmonton March 23 2021 12:04pm 03:37 How COVID-19 stress is affecting Alberta couples The COVID-19 pandemic has led to sweeping changes to the lives of almost all Canadians. And as Nicole McKnight from Finder Canada explains, relationships weren’t spared from the fallout. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7713752/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7713752/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?