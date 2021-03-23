Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 23 2021 9:56am
04:15

Update from City Hall with Councillor Zach Jeffries

Zach Jeffries joins Global News Morning to recap some of the topics from Monday night’s council meeting, from property tax ratios to Prairieland Park.

Advertisement

Video Home