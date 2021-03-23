Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
March 23 2021 6:26am
06:42

National Poison Prevention Week

The IWK Regional Poison Centre saw an increased number of calls about ingestions of cannabis edibles, hand sanitizer and cleaning products in 2020, and 91% of poison exposures happened in the patient’s own home.

