Global News at Noon BC March 22 2021 3:45pm 05:59 An urgent call to action on World Water Day Acts of Water CEO Jeff Golby talks about how the COVID-19 pandemic has made universal access to clean water even more urgent. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7711949/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7711949/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?