Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 22 2021 10:30am
04:09

Mayor Charlie Clark on potholes, proposed speed limit changes

Charlie Clark joins Global News Morning ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting to talk about proposed speed limit reductions and when crews will start patching potholes.

