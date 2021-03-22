Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 22 2021 9:07am
01:15

Police bust illegal gathering in Laval

Laval police handed out hefty fines Sunday night to over one hundred young people gathered in a Laval mall parking lot. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

