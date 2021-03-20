Sports March 20 2021 1:02am 01:37 Hurricanes down Hitmen in first of 3 games in 3 nights The Lethbridge Hurricanes opened up a three-game series against the Calgary Hitmen on Friday night in Lethbridge. Danica Ferris has the highlights from the central division battle. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7708823/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7708823/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?