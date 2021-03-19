Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 19 2021 9:10pm
02:03

Victoria’s tourism operators seeing small sign of rebound

With most tourists still being kept far away, B.C.’s tourism industry remains one of the hardest hit sectors. In Victoria, there are small signs of optimism. Kylie Stanton reports.

