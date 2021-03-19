Global News Hour at 6 BC March 19 2021 9:10pm 02:03 Victoria’s tourism operators seeing small sign of rebound With most tourists still being kept far away, B.C.’s tourism industry remains one of the hardest hit sectors. In Victoria, there are small signs of optimism. Kylie Stanton reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7708694/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7708694/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?